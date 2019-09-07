Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Folliard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOLLIARD KEVIN, 64 Born in Galveston, Texas ON November 26, 1954 to Tom and Doris Folliard. The family relocated to South Florida 3 years later where they remained. As children, the three musketeers included Kevin and cousins, Charles and Scott Forsythe. On occasions, they would reluctantly allow sister Cindy join in playing stickball, baseball and football in the streets. We climbed trees and played outside until the dinner bell rang, or the street lights came on. Kevin was the apple of our parent's eyes, and being raised alongside three sisters - Cindy, Sharon and Tracy Folliard, he developed a very gentle, tender, loving and kind respect for women. Kevin's loved playing and laughing with his niece, Jennifer who he thought the world of, and was very proud of her and she always brought a sparkle to his eyes!!! Kevin was a born athlete and a leader of his sports programs. From Optimist club, to flag football leagues he successfully ran for years; to playing Strat-O-Matic and paper football across the dining room table. He remained an avid sports fanatic up until his passing. Kevin attended Miami Dade Community College and FIU and was a member of OTD fraternity. He remained friends with these brothers - and they were truly amazing brothers - until he passed. Kevin was a born salesman. On so many occasions we all bought his wicker furniture, plants, office supplies, Mona Vi, vitamins... and then orchids... the real love of his life. Selling orchids was a complete joy for Kevin, which gave so much joy to so many customers over the years. Kevin was never happier than when he was sourcing new orchid products, then selling these beautiful flowers to his wonderful customers at Remarkable Homes and Gardens, all thanks to the Hartsock family and Lynne, who shared this passion. Kevin taught folks about orchids, and has left a lot of us certified orchid addicts!!! His legacy lives on in many homes, and is a gift that never stops giving. Kevin always had such an upbeat, positive, God-like approach infecting all who were around him. His gentle soul had him reach out and help those that needed him. He loved and doted on both his parents who he now joins in Heaven. Our favorite quote which Kevin always said was: "Things are never as good as they seem, or as bad as they seem". Kevin is survived by sisters, Cindy and Sharon Folliard; Tracy Folliard Echeverri and husband Cesar; niece Jennifer Rindone Coss, husband Kelsey Coss and a beautiful grand-niece, Khloe Coss; aunt Jane Forsythe, cousins Scott Forsythe and wife Laurie; cousins Charles Forsythe and wife Ingrid; cousin Bradley and wife Alison. The family wishes to have a private service. Hopefully one day all the frat boys can get together and we can reminisce. Please call (305) 342-9211 for more information. Kevin is at peace and with the Lord now. May he RIP and always have a special place in our hearts. Kevin we love you, and will miss you dearly.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 7, 2019

