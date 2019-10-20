Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Vetter O'Connor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'CONNOR, KEVIN VETTER, 57, passed away on Oct. 3rd, 2019 after a brief battle with colon, liver, & lung cancer. Kevin was born on July 18, 1962 to Barbara (Vetter) & Jim O'Connor, in Cutler Ridge, Miami, Florida. He graduated from Southridge High School in 1980 and earned an Associate Degree from Miami Dade College in 1986. Kevin enlisted in the Air Force after high school and finished as a Sgt. at MacDill AFB in 1984. Following the Air Force, he was employed in retail sales, as an Air Conditioner Technician, as a Marketing Rep., and as a car salesman for local auto dealerships. He is survived by his mother Barbara, Brother Patrick, Sister-in-Law Niurka O'Connor, Niece Amanda J. O'Connor, and many close friends, school friends, and family. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, James, in 2002. Kevin was a long-time member of the Leisure City Moose Lodge in Homestead, and a member of the Kiwanis of Homestead-South Dade. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than volunteering and serving his community. In addition to being a voracious reader, Kevin loved music, especially singing karaoke and listening to local bands. In high school, he was a member of the Spartan Singers and was one of the first male cheerleaders in the school. He was a big sports fan who loved the Miami Hurricanes, Dolphins, Marlins, as well as NASCAR. Kevin loved his Country, a good debate, and mostly he loved his many friends and family. His passing left a huge hole in the lives of those who loved him. We will remember his great smile, lust for life, and pursuit of a good time. The family invites you a celebration of life at the American Legion Post #133, at 16401 SW 90th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL on Nov. 3, 2019, from 2 - 5 pm.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019

