Kim Marie Jennings Scales of North Miami, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the wife of Raymond Scales, Jr., mother of Jenna, Kasonni, Kirsten, Raymond III, David, and Daniel, and grandmother of Caroline. Kim was a recently retired teacher at Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Viewing will be Thursday, July 30, 4-7 p.m., in the Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home chapel. Service will be Friday, July 31, 11:00 a.m., at Northwest Baptist Church and livestreamed at nwbchurch.org
. Interment will be at Caballero Rivero Dade North. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000