Kimberlee Kelly
April 24, 1967 - November 26, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Kimberlee Dawne Kelly passed away Thursday November 26, 2020 at the age of 53. She grew up in Pembroke Pines, Florida where she attended Broward Community College. She moved onto to Tampa, Florida to attend the University of South Florida. Kimberlee was employed with First Citizens Bank as a data processor for over 25 years. Auntee Kim was an amazing Aunt to her nieces Hannah and Sophia. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and co-workers. Kimberlee is preceded in death by her father, Larry John Kelly (9/3/2020). She is survived by her mother, Joan, her sister, Kristina Egert (Robert), and nieces Hannah and Sophia, and partner, Michael Lumston. No funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Kids In Distress kidinc.org