GIOSMAS, KONSTANTINE "GUS" Passed to eternal life on September 1, 2020. Gus was born in the seaport town of Nafplion, Greece, October 2,1926. Gus joined the Greek army at the age 15 and fought against the Nazis in Greece during World War II. Gus always had a vision of success and he fulfilled his vision by emigrating to Toronto, Canada after World War II. Gus and his loving wife, Angeliki were married on March 3, 1957, in Athens, Greece. He later sensed opportunity in Florida and emigrated, with his young family, to Miami in 1968. It was a good move. Gus and his family prospered with his gas stations, restaurants and real estate. His restaurant the "Greek Tycoon" in Hallandale was particularly successful because of his tireless work ethic and sharp business intelligence. His fashionable wardrobe and movie star looks were his trademarks. Gus was outwardly successful and loved fancy cars, elegant restaurants, and international travel, but he also knew how to help and to give. Gus was always busy giving a ride, a meal, helping with a car repair or rescuing dogs and cats. He had a talentfor gardening and his roses and gardenias gave him a simple joy. Gus lived a good life. Gus is survived by his daughter Rula Giosmas of Deerfield Beach, Florida and son, George Giosmas (Lauren) of Deerfield Beach, Florida and grandson James Giosmas (Eliza) of Colorado. He was predeceased by Angeliki, his wife of 58 years. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 11 AM, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12250 NW Second Avenue, Miami.



