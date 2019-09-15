Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristina L. Meyer. View Sign Service Information Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Cr. SE Leesburg , VA 20175 (703)-777-6000 Send Flowers Obituary

MEYER, KRISTINA L. 9/11/1934-8/18/2019 Miami, Florida - Kristina L. (Stahl) Meyer, 84, a long-time resident of Miami, died Sunday the 18th of August, 2019 in Leesburg, Virginia. Kristina ("Tina") was born in 1934 in Gainesville, Florida, the eldest of three children born to Arthur and Winifred Stahl. She moved to Miami with her family in 1946. She received a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and taught home economics at Southwest High School in Miami from the mid-1950 to the 1970s. She had many interests and was a firm believer in lifelong learning. She married Joseph T. Meyer of St. Louis, MO in 1961. Her family includes her husband, Joseph T. Meyer (deceased), daughters, Melanie (Meyer) Edmonds of Upperville, VA and Marianne Meyer of Jensen Beach, FL, son-in-law, James D. Edmonds of Upperville, VA, granddaughters Lumin Edmonds of Upperville, VA and Jennifer Edmonds of Marshall, VA, brother Jeffrey Stahl of Pisgah Forest, NC, brother Jerome Stahl (deceased) and sister-in-law Georgia Stahl of Tallahassee, FL, just to list a few. She has many more close relatives on both sides of the family, whom she spoke of often and loved dearly. Tina made friends easily, lived life to the fullest, loved to travel, and was very involved in community service through her various associations. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Miami Museum of Science and enjoyed teaching in the planetarium. She had an enthusiasm that was contagious and loved her family, cooking, entertaining, the great outdoors, the beach, reading, and games and puzzles of any kind. She and Joe had a very large extended family of very close friends, a true tribute to them both. Memorial gifts in her name can be made to UNICEF.org or the American Red Cross. A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel at 158 Catoctin Circle in Leesburg, VA, from 3-4pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, and a memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm. Please share online condolences with the family at: www.loudounfuneralchapel.com Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

