TAPLIN, Kristopher passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Luana Taplin, loving son of Patricia (Roberto) Martinez and the late Martin Taplin and Cricket Taplin, dear brother of Jennifer (Neil) Sazant, Andrew (Nicole) Taplin and Josh Fuller, cherished uncle of Sydney, Connor, Chloe, Asher, Brooklyn, Ryder and Skylar. Kris lived life to the fullest. He was an adventurer who loved to ride his Harley Davidson with his friends, surf, fly his drone and was working on earning his pilots license. He was an avid and talented photographer. He was active in real estate as both a broker and developer of residential and commercial properties. He loved his wife, his family and all his nieces and nephews. Chapel service 10:00 am (TODAY) Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, Florida 33180 (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 8, 2019