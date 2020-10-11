LAU, KWONG-WAH, PASTOR Founder of the Chinese Baptist Church of Miami, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020 from his residence in Miami, Florida. He was 86. Pastor Lau was born on July 12, 1934 in Hong Kong. Pastor Lau married his wife Oi-Lin (Irene) in 1960 and they had two children. The family moved to Miami in 1968 where Pastor Lau became the minister for the Flagler Street Baptist Church Chinese Mission. Under Pastor Lau's leadership the mission grew, and in 1972 the Chinese Baptist Church of Miami was established. Following the establishment of the Chinese Baptist Church of Miami, the Coral Springs Baptist Church, Orlando Mission, and West Palm Baptist Mission were founded. Pastor Lau retired in 2003, but remained involved in the Chinese Baptist ministry. Pastor Lau enjoyed classical music, orchids, caring for his fruit trees, his koi fish and his grandkids. He was predeceased by Irene in 2005. He is survived by his children Victor Lau (married to Kelly Lau) and Irma Willey (married to Dan Willey), and his grandchildren Hailey Lau and Eric Lau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chinese Baptist Church of Miami toward the Pastor Kwong-Wah Lau and Irene Lau Memorial Fund to help people in need. Donations can be made via Online Offering at Cbcmiami.org
. Donations can also be mailed to the Chinese Baptist Church of Miami, PO Box 443386, Miami, FL 33144. Please note on the check "Pastor Kwong-Wah Lau and Irene Lau Memorial Fund".