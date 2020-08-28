Carbonell, Manuel L., MD passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. Manuel was born in the mountains of Utuado, Puerto Rico on November 27, 1932. He was one of six children born to Manuel Carbonell and Margarita Esteva. He lived in Puerto Rico until he attended medical school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Marquette University. He went on to do his residency in General Surgery at the University of Miami School of Medicine and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. Miami quickly became his home, particularly after meeting the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Maria Muñoz Carbonell. Together they planted their family roots and raised their three children Luis, Vicki and Carlos. Manuel was a man of family and faith, a believer in education, and deeply committed to his profession as a surgeon. His passion was helping and caring for others. While he held many positions and served on numerous boards, he was most proud of his positions of President of the Dade County Medical Association (1979-80), President of the the Piedmont Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, and Chief of Staff at Mercy Hospital (1972) where he was in practice for 43 years. Manuel was a member of the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery and a Fellow of the American Proctologic Society. He was highly respected in his field. After retirement he was fortunate enough to travel and see the world, play "at golf" regularly at Riviera Country Club, and be the devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend that left us all with many great memories. Manuel is survived by his wife Maria, his sons Manuel Luis Carbonell, Jr. (Ayano Mase), Carlos Carbonell (Jeanne Valois), and daughter Vicki Carbonell Williamson (Jeff), grandchildren Mia and Juliana Williamson, Manuel Itto Carbonell, and Thibault and Marie Carbonell, brothers Miguel Carbonell (Lillian) and Francisco Carbonell (Maria) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his two brothers Fernando and Juan Antonio Carbonell and sister Sister Maria Milagros Carbonell of the order of the Sacred Heart. The family is holding a private memorial service.



