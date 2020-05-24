Cardwell, Glendon L. , age 82, was called by his Lord on May 19, 2020, to his presence. Preceding him in death were his beloved parents, Ray and Lillian Cardwell, sisters Charlotte Cardwell Hunt and Beverly Nykwest, and infant brother Lincoln. He leaves behind those he loved dearly: his wife of nearly 63 years, Bonnie Lowery Cardwell of Jupiter, his children, Terry Lane Cardwell (Steven Toomey) and Tracy Cardwell Casaceli (Guy) of Jupiter, and Jeffrey Glen Cardwell, MD, (Phillis) of Charlotte, NC; Seven grandchildren, Christina, Guy, and Glendon Casaceli, and Christopher, Gabriella, Chancellor, and Ava Cardwell, his brothers, Ronnie (Norma), Allen (Joy Wyatt), Dwight, and Kenny (Kaye) Cardwell of Kentucky and his many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center in Jupiter, Florida from 10 am- noon on Monday, May 25 with a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery to follow. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future when all can share the joys of his life together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to CROS Ministries or The Lord's Place in Palm Beach County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store