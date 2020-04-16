Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Dunn (Herb) Herbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dunn, Herbert L. (Herb), 81, beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died peacefully at his home on Fisher Island, FL on April 13th of glioblastoma. Herb retired in 2001 as Senior Executive Vice President & Director of the Northeast Division of Salomon Smith Barney. His division spanned New England, New York, and the Atlantic Region from New Jersey to Virginia, employed 6,500 people, and generated $1.6 billion in annual revenues. His brokerage industry career spanned 39 years and began when he joined Van Alstyne Noel & Co. as a broker in 1962. Herb moved to Shearson Hammill in 1963 and became the youngest Branch Manager in the firm, and he remained with the company in various management positions for 23 years. In 1983, Herb joined Drexel Burnham as Senior Vice President & Regional Manager for Western Retail Sales. In 1989, he helped negotiate the merger of Drexel's retail division into Smith Barney and became Regional Manager for the State of Florida. With his wife Marcia as a partner, Herb was a philanthropist throughout his life. An avid supporter of his alma mater, University of Connecticut (UCONN), Herb served on the UCONN Foundation Board of Directors from 1998 to 2008 and as an Emeritus Director since. He is a former Chairman of UCONN's Athletic Campaign Committee and former Member of the Campaign Steering Committee. Herb also supported UCONN's Hillel and the Fund for UCONN. He was proudest of funding scholarships for both of UCONN's men's and women's basketball programs and saw the two teams win a combined total of 15 national championships. He was inducted into the UCONN School of Business Hall of Fame in 2000. Herb was born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut. He graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 1957 and from the University of Connecticut in 1961 with a BS in Finance. He married the former Ruth Welt in 1962, and the couple later divorced. Herb and Marcia married in 1994. Herb will be remembered by everyone who knew him for his warm and loving spirit, his generosity and compassion, his optimistic perspective, his wisdom and intelligence, and his curiosity, loyalty, dependability, and infectious good humor. Herb loved and was loved by everyone he knew. He built relationships that were special and that lasted a lifetime. He was available 24/7to listen, to offer advice, to lend a hand of support, or to share in the joys and sorrows of life for others. Herb was a voracious reader, an avid and accomplished duplicate bridge player, a New York Times Crossword Puzzle devotee, a good golfer, and a collector of fine wines and Asian art. Throughout his illness, Herb was provided the most loving and attentive possible care by his devoted wife, Marcia, with assistance from family and friends, and a remarkable team of home health providers. Herb is survived by the love of his life, his wife Marcia, by his son Scot and daughter-in-law Stephanie Monroe of Atlanta, by his son Matthew and daughter-in-law Jillian of Los Angeles, by his devoted brother Robert of New York City, and by his brother Stephen and sister-in-law Sharon of Harwinton, Connecticut. He was also very dedicated to Marcia's three children and their spouses: Karen Beiley and her husband Eric Fingerhut of Washington DC, Lauren Beiley and her husband David Elkins of Miami, and Eric Beiley and his wife Karen of Riverside, Connecticut. Herb's 11 grandchildren were a source of incredible joy and pride; he was a devoted and loving grandfather to Jackson, Jordan, Adam, Ethan, Jessica, Michael, Samantha, Ryan, Erin, Devin, and Kaylen. Herb also played an important role in the lives of his niece Wendy Kahn of Scarsdale, New York and his nephews Jeffrey Kerensky of Deerfield, Illinois and Joshua Dunn of West Hartford. Herb was predeceased by his father and mother, Lewis Arthur and Rose Bernstein Dunn, and by his sister, Elizabeth Dunn Kerensky. When Herb was just five years old, he, his mother, and his sister jumped to their safety and were among the fortunate survivors of the Hartford circus fire, one of the worst fire disasters in US history. At this time, there will be only a private, online memorial service conducted by Rabbi Judith Siegal of Temple Judea, Coral Gables, Florida.

Dunn, Herbert L. (Herb), 81, beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died peacefully at his home on Fisher Island, FL on April 13th of glioblastoma. Herb retired in 2001 as Senior Executive Vice President & Director of the Northeast Division of Salomon Smith Barney. His division spanned New England, New York, and the Atlantic Region from New Jersey to Virginia, employed 6,500 people, and generated $1.6 billion in annual revenues. His brokerage industry career spanned 39 years and began when he joined Van Alstyne Noel & Co. as a broker in 1962. Herb moved to Shearson Hammill in 1963 and became the youngest Branch Manager in the firm, and he remained with the company in various management positions for 23 years. In 1983, Herb joined Drexel Burnham as Senior Vice President & Regional Manager for Western Retail Sales. In 1989, he helped negotiate the merger of Drexel's retail division into Smith Barney and became Regional Manager for the State of Florida. With his wife Marcia as a partner, Herb was a philanthropist throughout his life. An avid supporter of his alma mater, University of Connecticut (UCONN), Herb served on the UCONN Foundation Board of Directors from 1998 to 2008 and as an Emeritus Director since. He is a former Chairman of UCONN's Athletic Campaign Committee and former Member of the Campaign Steering Committee. Herb also supported UCONN's Hillel and the Fund for UCONN. He was proudest of funding scholarships for both of UCONN's men's and women's basketball programs and saw the two teams win a combined total of 15 national championships. He was inducted into the UCONN School of Business Hall of Fame in 2000. Herb was born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut. He graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 1957 and from the University of Connecticut in 1961 with a BS in Finance. He married the former Ruth Welt in 1962, and the couple later divorced. Herb and Marcia married in 1994. Herb will be remembered by everyone who knew him for his warm and loving spirit, his generosity and compassion, his optimistic perspective, his wisdom and intelligence, and his curiosity, loyalty, dependability, and infectious good humor. Herb loved and was loved by everyone he knew. He built relationships that were special and that lasted a lifetime. He was available 24/7to listen, to offer advice, to lend a hand of support, or to share in the joys and sorrows of life for others. Herb was a voracious reader, an avid and accomplished duplicate bridge player, a New York Times Crossword Puzzle devotee, a good golfer, and a collector of fine wines and Asian art. Throughout his illness, Herb was provided the most loving and attentive possible care by his devoted wife, Marcia, with assistance from family and friends, and a remarkable team of home health providers. Herb is survived by the love of his life, his wife Marcia, by his son Scot and daughter-in-law Stephanie Monroe of Atlanta, by his son Matthew and daughter-in-law Jillian of Los Angeles, by his devoted brother Robert of New York City, and by his brother Stephen and sister-in-law Sharon of Harwinton, Connecticut. He was also very dedicated to Marcia's three children and their spouses: Karen Beiley and her husband Eric Fingerhut of Washington DC, Lauren Beiley and her husband David Elkins of Miami, and Eric Beiley and his wife Karen of Riverside, Connecticut. Herb's 11 grandchildren were a source of incredible joy and pride; he was a devoted and loving grandfather to Jackson, Jordan, Adam, Ethan, Jessica, Michael, Samantha, Ryan, Erin, Devin, and Kaylen. Herb also played an important role in the lives of his niece Wendy Kahn of Scarsdale, New York and his nephews Jeffrey Kerensky of Deerfield, Illinois and Joshua Dunn of West Hartford. Herb was predeceased by his father and mother, Lewis Arthur and Rose Bernstein Dunn, and by his sister, Elizabeth Dunn Kerensky. When Herb was just five years old, he, his mother, and his sister jumped to their safety and were among the fortunate survivors of the Hartford circus fire, one of the worst fire disasters in US history. At this time, there will be only a private, online memorial service conducted by Rabbi Judith Siegal of Temple Judea, Coral Gables, Florida. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close