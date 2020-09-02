1/1
Lamb Merrill
Merrill Lamb. The Bronx Flash. He loved life. He loved people. He loved food (especially pizza). He loved the Yankees. He loved his friends. He loved his grandchildren. He loved his children. and He most certainly loved me. Being loved that way is beyond description. Merrill Ira Lamb was born on June 30, 1940 in the Bronx, New York. He had many stories about his youth as a skinny Jewish kid in a tough neighborhood, and many stories about the summers he worked in the Catskills. His retelling of these stories was worthy of a stand-up comedy club routine. He graduated college from Syracuse University and graduated law school from The University of Miami. He practiced law for many years here in Miami. He then went on to become a co-founder of Cozzoli's Pizza , a company he ran for over 25 years bringing many pizza lovers "The Slice of Their Life". He carried a list of probably 200 phone numbers of friends scrawled on sheets of paper in his wallet...way before iPhones and contact listing capabilities. Quick to sing along to "New York, New York" no matter where he was when he heard it. And loudly. The king of schmooze. A really good guy. If you were fortunate enough to have met him, then of that fact you are well aware. Carolyn (as DH for Adam,Lisa,Karen,Marc,Jackie,Stephen , Charlie,Kellie, Sammie,Jackson,Macy,Jake,Lexi and Carly.)

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
