Lange, Karl , co-founder of one of the world's leading business software provider for the vacation industry, died Dec. 28 at his home in the Coconut Grove section of Miami after a long illness. He was 83. In 1969, Lange and his partner, Larry Williams, founded Systems Products International. It grew into a global company serving travel and vacation industry clients on five continents. "Despite his illness, Karl remained actively involved in the operations of the company and loved the people who worked with him," said his wife, Barbara. "Karl maintained long andclose friendships, many that lasted over 50 years. He was known for his dignity, his keen intelligence, sharp wit, and warm laugh." Lange was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Akron.He was the only child of Leone Cameron Lange and Admiral Karl Lynwood Lange. He graduated from Western ReserveAcademy, Hudson, Oh. He then earned a BA from Denison University in Ohio and an MBA from the University ofPennsylvaniaWharton School of Business. Lange was also aNavy veteran,achievingthe rank of lieutenant. He and Barbara married in 1985, and they enjoyed traveling, especially to France. Lange also had a keen interest in current affairs and enjoyed playing bridge and reading, especially mystery novels. Apart from his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Christine; a son, Scott; and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, Miami, Sunday, Jan. 12, at noon.

