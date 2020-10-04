1/2
Lanier Bruce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lanier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARKER, Bruce Lanier, died of natural causes on September 8, 2020. Born to Robert L. Parker and Betty Lanier on April 22, 1955 in San Diego, CA where his father was stationed in the Navy. Shortly afterwards they moved to Miami where we spent our childhood and the rest of our lives. Bruce loved truck driving and was extremely skilled in all things heavy equipment. Bruce was predeceased by younger brother Scott. He is survived by his sister Laura Moylan (Clint) and nephew Carter Moylan. He will be missed by friends, colleagues and family. A gathering of friends to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved