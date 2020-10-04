Lanier Bruce

PARKER, Bruce Lanier, died of natural causes on September 8, 2020. Born to Robert L. Parker and Betty Lanier on April 22, 1955 in San Diego, CA where his father was stationed in the Navy. Shortly afterwards they moved to Miami where we spent our childhood and the rest of our lives. Bruce loved truck driving and was extremely skilled in all things heavy equipment. Bruce was predeceased by younger brother Scott. He is survived by his sister Laura Moylan (Clint) and nephew Carter Moylan. He will be missed by friends, colleagues and family. A gathering of friends to be determined.



