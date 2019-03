Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry James Wilson. View Sign

Larry J. Wilson passed away on February 5th, 2019 at 5:30 am in his sleep. Larry was born on February 9th, 1940 the only son of James L. Wilson and Ruth A. Condra. He is survived by Lynn his former wife of twenty years, two sons Larry Jr. and Scott, and four grandchildren (Shelby, Morgan, Lucas, Isabel). Larry was born in Atlanta GA and grew up in North Miami and attended Arch Bishop Curley High School (58). He was a multi-sport athlete and excelled in football and baseball earning him a scholarship to the University of Miami (58-62). His athletic achievements earned him an induction into the UM Sports Hall of Fame. After college he entered AA ball in the A's farm system and then called to duty in the US Army. He married his college sweetheart Lynn Vinocur (Cheerleader, Orange bowl Queen) and together they had three children (Larry Jr., Scott and Alysia). The rest of his adult life he was employed in the furniture industry, as entrepreneur, CEO, sales rep and consultant for various national furniture manufacturers bringing unique furnishings to the local south Florida furniture scene. Larry was outgoing and eternally optimistic. He was a devout catholic serving as an alter boy and attending a catholic high school. In his time in playing sports, coaching and selling furniture he developed many close friendships and acquaintances. He believed in the goodness of people and had unconditional faith in humanity. Memorial service on Saturday March 30th at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Coral Gables at 10 am. Celebration of life at the UM Sports Hall of Fame from 11:30 to 1:30 pm. In leui of flowers donations in his name to the UM Sports Hall of Fame.

