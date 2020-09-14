Larry John Kelly passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 78. He grew up in New Orleans, LA and attended University of New Orleans and Louisiana State University. He then moved to South Florida where he taught high school students for 32 years for Dade County Public Schools. Mr. Kelly was instrumental in registering his 18 year old students to vote. In 1997 he retired to Ocala, FL where he worked for 10 years as a circulation specialist at the Freedom Library. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Kelly and his mother, Carolyn Sophie Kelly. He is survived by his devoted wife Joan (55 Years), his daughters Kimberlee and Kristina (Robert), granddaughters Hannah and Sophie, and sister, Pat Riche' (Bruce). No funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Larry Kelly Inspire Our Future Scholarship. This has been created by the family to give back to the school Mr Kelly called his second home, Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School. gf.me/u/yx39zu



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store