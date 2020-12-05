1/2
Larry N. Kritcher
1939 - 2020
Larry N. Kritcher
October 7, 1939 - November 9, 2020
Miami, Florida - A pilot, husband, father, mentor, master chef, author, and long-time Coconut Grovite, Larry N. Kritcher reached his final cruising altitude on November 9, 2020. After 81 years of adventure, he leaves in his wake a formidable legacy of world travel and a life passionately lived. The son of artistic and adventurous parents, Larry enjoyed a bucolic childhood in the rural outskirts of Philadelphia. After serving in the Marine Corps and earning a law degree from the University of Miami, Larry set off by plane and by boat to chase new horizons. He became a learned sailor and captain of his beloved yawl, Tambourin, which he docked at Dinner Key Marina when not asea amid the Abacos. He chose a career as an Eastern Airlines 727 captain to quench his thirst for exploring the world's cultures and curiosities, with a zealous appreciation for local cuisine and ethnic art. His genuine enthusiasm for the crafting of flavors led him into numerous international restaurants and kitchens. Together with his wife Rita, he infused worldly wonders and a unique aesthetic into each nook and cranny of his hand-built home; an homage to their love of the countries and continents they traversed. He nourished many friends and neighbors with his lavish meals and grand tales, every moment together a celebration. His fearlessness and leadership opened our eyes to the possibilities of the world. From Coconut Grove to Papua New Guinea, and every destination in between, his boundless travel trails swept his soul across the globe into the lives of so many. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Eve Thyrum; sons Lawrence and Timothy; daughter Katey Traut; two adored grandchildren, Julian and Tessa; and former wife Theresa. He is preceded in death by his mother Grace and father Larry.


Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
December 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
