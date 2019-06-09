WEINBERG, LARRY On Thursday, June 6th, Lawrence Weinberg, AKA Larry, swam up to the big ocean in the sky. Larry was loved by people and hated by bugs! Larry came to Miami Beach in 1949 after graduating from UCLA. Never afraid of hard work, he worked 18 hours a day to support his wife and newborn son. Larry found his niche in the pest control business, eventually running his own company, Guarantee Floridian, until he retired at the age of 80. Larry's real passion was the ocean; he was an expert free diver and spear fisherman. He taught his sons and grandsons to dive, continuing the tradition to this day. Most of all, Larry loved everyday people from all walks of life. He lived a modest life despite his wealth. Larry's first wife, Pat, died in 1977, leaving him to care for two teenage boys. Larry later married Phoebe and gained Chrissy, his stepdaughter. The world was a much better place when Larry was here; his smile and kindness will be missed by all who knew him. Larry is survived by his wife Pheobe, his 4 children, and his 9 grandchildren. Services will be Monday, June 10th at 10:00 am, at Levitt-Weinstein 18840 West Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida 33180
Published in the Miami Herald on June 9, 2019