Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Cerwinske. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Given a year to survive after being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, Laura lived for an additional five years before succumbing on July 5, 2019. A writer, artist, dog lover, free spirit, independent thinker, and devoted friend, Laura was a native Miamian who graduated from Palmetto High School and the University of South Florida. The author of many beautifully illustrated books about art, landscape, and architecture, she helped launch the South Beach revival in the 1980s with her first book, Tropical Deco. Her course on Radical Writing changed people's by showing them how to use writing to explore their inner being more fully and profoundly. Laura is survived by her son, Jona Cerwinske, her mother, Evelyn Schwartz, and her brother, Richard Schwartz.

Given a year to survive after being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, Laura lived for an additional five years before succumbing on July 5, 2019. A writer, artist, dog lover, free spirit, independent thinker, and devoted friend, Laura was a native Miamian who graduated from Palmetto High School and the University of South Florida. The author of many beautifully illustrated books about art, landscape, and architecture, she helped launch the South Beach revival in the 1980s with her first book, Tropical Deco. Her course on Radical Writing changed people's by showing them how to use writing to explore their inner being more fully and profoundly. Laura is survived by her son, Jona Cerwinske, her mother, Evelyn Schwartz, and her brother, Richard Schwartz. Published in the Miami Herald on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close