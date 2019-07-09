Laura Cerwinske

Given a year to survive after being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, Laura lived for an additional five years before succumbing on July 5, 2019. A writer, artist, dog lover, free spirit, independent thinker, and devoted friend, Laura was a native Miamian who graduated from Palmetto High School and the University of South Florida. The author of many beautifully illustrated books about art, landscape, and architecture, she helped launch the South Beach revival in the 1980s with her first book, Tropical Deco. Her course on Radical Writing changed people's by showing them how to use writing to explore their inner being more fully and profoundly. Laura is survived by her son, Jona Cerwinske, her mother, Evelyn Schwartz, and her brother, Richard Schwartz.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 9, 2019
