Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Maria Garcia-Lavin. View Sign

On March 16th, 2019 sweet Laura, surrounded by family, soared with the angels to meet her Mom and Dad in heaven. Laura M. Garcia-Lavin was born April 14, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland; her parents, Dr's Carlos and Marta had emigrated from Cuba in 1961. They made their home in South Miami where Laura attended Ponce DeLeon Middle School. Laura was a passionate person. She loved music, anything from opera to her favorites, Jose Jose and Willy Chirino. Laura loved La Carreta, shrimp and chocolate cake. Amongst her favorite things was the telephone! Laura absolutely loved to talk on the phone. She also loved her Cockatiel, named Coco, and quite remarkably and patiently taught Coco to be bi-lingual and whistle many a different tune. She is survived by her siblings, Marta, Lourdes, Silvia and Carlos. Also, niece Victoria, and nephews Jonathon and Carlito, and her beloved brother in laws Lee and Robert. Laura was a special person indeed, truly one of a kind! She touched many hearts and lives with her beautiful smile, her unique laughter, and her own brand of joy. She leaves a gentle imprint of love and beauty on our hearts. Laura will be forever missed by many, and never, ever forgotten. Viewing Friday, March 22, 6:00 PM at: Caballero Rivero Westchester Chapel B, 8200 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155 ( www.dignitymemorial.com )

On March 16th, 2019 sweet Laura, surrounded by family, soared with the angels to meet her Mom and Dad in heaven. Laura M. Garcia-Lavin was born April 14, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland; her parents, Dr's Carlos and Marta had emigrated from Cuba in 1961. They made their home in South Miami where Laura attended Ponce DeLeon Middle School. Laura was a passionate person. She loved music, anything from opera to her favorites, Jose Jose and Willy Chirino. Laura loved La Carreta, shrimp and chocolate cake. Amongst her favorite things was the telephone! Laura absolutely loved to talk on the phone. She also loved her Cockatiel, named Coco, and quite remarkably and patiently taught Coco to be bi-lingual and whistle many a different tune. She is survived by her siblings, Marta, Lourdes, Silvia and Carlos. Also, niece Victoria, and nephews Jonathon and Carlito, and her beloved brother in laws Lee and Robert. Laura was a special person indeed, truly one of a kind! She touched many hearts and lives with her beautiful smile, her unique laughter, and her own brand of joy. She leaves a gentle imprint of love and beauty on our hearts. Laura will be forever missed by many, and never, ever forgotten. Viewing Friday, March 22, 6:00 PM at: Caballero Rivero Westchester Chapel B, 8200 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155 ( www.dignitymemorial.com ) Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Caballero Rivero Westchester

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close