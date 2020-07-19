1/2
Lauren Keys Swinney
Lauren K. Swinney, 97, born February 25, 1923, passed on July 1, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She received a B.B.S. and M.A. from Northwestern. Lauren was an educator in California, Atlanta, and Miami. She was a Speech Therapist, College Dean, Riverside and Shenandoah Elementary School Teacher, ESOL teacher to Cuban exiles, Producer of a weekly Emmy Award winning public television show, and College Instructor. She retired to Naples, FL where she pursued acting through radio commercials and locals plays. She moved to New Orleans to pursue acting and wrote her memoir, Je Suis Une Parapluie. Lauren believed in charity and compassion, saw the good in people and encouraged the creative spirit. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix Kotowski and Agnes Piekarski; Holly Bernheisel and granddaughter Mary Ann Padgett. She is survived by her sons, Kam Vento (Diane) and Thomas Swinney (Mary); daughters Darcy Hall and Aurelie Anthony (James); grand and great grandchildren. Rest in peace beloved mother, friend, confidant, role model, writer, actor, and smile charmer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: http://wusf.org/swinneymemorial/

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater
2689 Sunset Point Road
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 723-3020
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Swinney Family for the loss of your loved one, Lauren Keys, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
July 12, 2020
Ms. Lauren was a Natural Born Lover of people and their stories, books, foods, acting, parties, fun and adventures! I was blessed to be her friend and neighbor!
Sally
Friend
July 12, 2020
Lauren was the best book club I've ever joined! And now every time I read a new book I will tell her all about it, just as I always did.
Miss you to pieces,.
Love always,
Cheech
Cheech
Friend
July 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as we return to life's routine, feel comforted by the love, joy and laughter that Lauren shared. Our pain is lessened knowing she will always be loved and remembered. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of a life well lived, and the knowledge that we have a guardian angel.
Aurelie
Daughter
