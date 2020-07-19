Lauren K. Swinney, 97, born February 25, 1923, passed on July 1, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She received a B.B.S. and M.A. from Northwestern. Lauren was an educator in California, Atlanta, and Miami. She was a Speech Therapist, College Dean, Riverside and Shenandoah Elementary School Teacher, ESOL teacher to Cuban exiles, Producer of a weekly Emmy Award winning public television show, and College Instructor. She retired to Naples, FL where she pursued acting through radio commercials and locals plays. She moved to New Orleans to pursue acting and wrote her memoir, Je Suis Une Parapluie. Lauren believed in charity and compassion, saw the good in people and encouraged the creative spirit. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix Kotowski and Agnes Piekarski; Holly Bernheisel and granddaughter Mary Ann Padgett. She is survived by her sons, Kam Vento (Diane) and Thomas Swinney (Mary); daughters Darcy Hall and Aurelie Anthony (James); grand and great grandchildren. Rest in peace beloved mother, friend, confidant, role model, writer, actor, and smile charmer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: http://wusf.org/swinneymemorial/