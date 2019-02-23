ADELMAN, LAURENCE, age 77, of Miami FL died 20 February 2019 in his home after a long bout of illness. He was born in the Bronx, New York on April 3rd of 1941. After high school, Laurence joined the National Guard at age 17 and served for 7 years. He owned a construction company for over 20 years. He is survived by Joan Adelman, Michelle Shane, Robyn Riva, Marilyn Napoli, Rachel Riva, Darren Shane, Antonio Riva, Philip Napoli, Michael Riva, Maura Shane, Matthew Shane, Adriana Napoli, and Gabriella Napoli.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Adelman.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 23, 2019