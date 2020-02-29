Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Hodge Clayton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurie was born on September 19, 1938 at St. Francis Hospital in Miami Beach. She grew up in Coral Gables where she rode horses at Coral Gables Riding Academy and swam and learned to putt at the Riviera Country Club. Laurie attended Coral Way School, graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1955 and Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. She and her three daughters, Kimber Mariani (Chris), Lorian Dunbar (David) and Dana Clayton (Art) lived on Key Biscayne for decades. There Laurie dedicated her time to volunteering and working as a travel agent. Laurie's real passion was traveling the world, from transatlantic cruises with her parents to riding camels in Egypt, safaris in Africa and swimming with sharks in Bora Bora. She loved the culture, food and people in every country she visited. Laurie passed away with her daughters by her side on February 26, 2020. Her parents Larry John Hodge from Nova Scotia and Francis "Chita" Hekking from Boston/Cuba preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters and her grandchildren, Jamie and Jackson Dunbar, Vera and C.J. Mariani and Lake Clayton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the Humane Society of Greater Miami. We thank our friends and family at the Palace of Kendall for the wonderful memories created for Mom and us.

