Lawrence A. Levinson Levinson Lawrence A., born July 15, 1937 of New York, NY, Aventura, FL and Austerlitz, NY, died at his home in Florida on April 9, 2020. His beloved husband, Joseph DeLeo, was by his side. It is hard to put into words the essence of a man as joyful as Larry. His laughter was contagious. His zest for life, and love for his family and friends will live on within all who knew him. Together with Joe, he built a life that embraced everyone. He is survived by his brother, Robert Levinson and his nieces and nephews who adored him. Graveside services are private. Details for a memorial service to be shared at a later date. Donations in Larry's memory can be made to God's Love We Deliver. www.glwd.org 166 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013 York,
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020