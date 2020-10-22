Katzen, Lawrence (Larry) B. , MD, loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather,brother,uncle and friend, born June 11, 1949 to Rose and Harry Katzen was raised on Miami Beach. Larry and his brothers, Melvyn (deceased), and Barry all became accomplished and well-respected physicians. Larry attended Miami Beach High School and the University of Miamibefore graduating fromthe University of Miami School of Medicineand completing his Ophthalmology Residency Training at the Washington Hospital Center. Larry and his wife Jane met at Jackson Memorial Hospital and enjoyed countless worldwide excursions together and with their amazing children Janine and Harrison.For over 46 years, Larry provided the highest quality of Ophthalmologic medical care from his two offices in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. Larry founded theKatzen Eye Care and Laser Centerand was apioneer in the field of laservision correction. Larry's philanthropic endeavors included Project Orbis and the Richard DavidKann(RDK) Melanoma Foundation, named in memory of one of his best friends. Larry had many diverse interests and hobbies, however the most important thing in his life was family. He was continually planning the next adventure he could share with Jane, his children and grandchildren. Larry's loving family included hisparents, Rose and Harry Katzen, his step-father, Al Astor, and his brother Melvyn Katzen, who predeceased him.Larry is survived by his wife Jane, their children JanineKatzenand Scott Alter(and grandchildren Juliana, Rose and Lyla Alter),andHarrison and Ashley Katzen. Larry is survived by his brother Barry and wife Judi and niece Heather and husband Neil Sosler(children Caroline and Mathew), niece Lesley Katzen and husband David Berndt(daughter Miriam),and niece Jennifer and husband Eric Weinstock(daughter Anabel). Larry is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jill Katzen andniece,TanyaKatzen (daughter Aarin). Larry's most notable qualities were his humility, intelligence,warmth,honesty, integrity, humor, generosity and never-ending devotion to his family and friends. His ability to accept everyone with open arms,and to find the best in everyone at all times, spoke to his amazing and special character. He truly loved life and made the most of every single second. In memory of Larry, donations can be made to: The Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation https://melanomafoundation.com/support-us/
Orbis https://www.orbis.org/en/how-you-can-help