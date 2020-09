Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Dayton, Ohio on December 16 1935. Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A devoted husband to Robyn, loving father to Peter and Stacy Buffa, Rober and Shari Buffa, Adam Forst, Tyler and Donna Forst and his dog, Romeo. Grandfather to Dylan, Ryan, Blake, Cole and Jack. Funeral services will be held graveside at Lakeside Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 29 at 2:30PM



