Lawrence Clifton Callaway, lll died on January 21, 2020 - the same day as his Mother’s birthday. He went exactly the way he wanted to, unexpectedly and in his sleep. Larry was the much loved son of Lawrence and Gertrude , who predeceased him in death as well as his only child George. He will be greatly missed by his sister Betty, her husband Bill and daughter Ashley. But most importantly he will be missed by his loving partner Vicki Stevenson. She was the love of his life. Larry aka “Chug” as he was affectionately know by family and friends led a full life. He proudly served his country as a Marine. Chug loved fishing, boating, swapping lies, telling jokes, and especially his seat of prominence at Fox’s. We will be raising a glass in his honor. Please join us on Tuesday, January 28 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at the American Legion Post 31, South Miami, 7700 S.W. 59 Avenue. Instead of flowers, tell your loved ones how much you love them.

