Lawrence Clifton Callaway, lll died on January 21, 2020 - the same day as his Mother's birthday. He went exactly the way he wanted to, unexpectedly and in his sleep. Larry was the much loved son of Lawrence and Gertrude, who predeceased him in death as well as his only child George. He will be greatly missed by his sister Betty, her husband Bill and daughter Ashley. But most importantly he will be missed by his loving partner Vicki Stevenson. She was the love of his life. Larry aka "Chug" as he was affectionately know by family and friends led a full life. He proudly served his country as a Marine during the Cuban Blockade. He always said he knew our country meant business when they received live ammuniiton while on USS Yancy. Larry loved fishing, boating, hunting, swapping lies, telling jokes, and especially his barstool of prominence at Fox's. We will be raising a glass in his honor with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone and tell them you love them. Please join us on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the American Legion Post 31, South Miami, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at 7710 S.W. 59 Avenue.

Lawrence Clifton Callaway, lll died on January 21, 2020 - the same day as his Mother's birthday. He went exactly the way he wanted to, unexpectedly and in his sleep. Larry was the much loved son of Lawrence and Gertrude, who predeceased him in death as well as his only child George. He will be greatly missed by his sister Betty, her husband Bill and daughter Ashley. But most importantly he will be missed by his loving partner Vicki Stevenson. She was the love of his life. Larry aka "Chug" as he was affectionately know by family and friends led a full life. He proudly served his country as a Marine during the Cuban Blockade. He always said he knew our country meant business when they received live ammuniiton while on USS Yancy. Larry loved fishing, boating, hunting, swapping lies, telling jokes, and especially his barstool of prominence at Fox's. We will be raising a glass in his honor with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone and tell them you love them. Please join us on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the American Legion Post 31, South Miami, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at 7710 S.W. 59 Avenue. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 28, 2020

