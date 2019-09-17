Lawrence Donald Landy passed away on September 7 at age 86. Born in Detroit to Albert and Annette Landy, Larry's family moved to Miami in the 1940s. He graduated from Miami Beach High School where he was the drum major in the marching band. He received a degree in business from the University of Miami. After graduation he served as a supply officer in the Navy before returning to Miami to go into business. Over his lifetime he was involved in many different manufacturing enterprises, mainly focused on hardware. He was a lifetime avid boater and frequently took his boat on extended cruises in the Bahamas. He enjoyed golf and poker and had a close circle of friends who met regularly for breakfast and lunch. He loved dogs and always had at least one. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara (nee Stone) and his grandson Spencer. He is survived by his three sons, Howard (Linda), Steve (Cheryl) and Scott; five grandchildren, Russell (Lisa), Lauren (Alex), Aaron (Jacqui), Stephanie and Nicholas; and three great grandchildren, Sophia, Kayla and Ryan. Funeral services have been held. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that you consider supporting the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

