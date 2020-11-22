1/1
Lawrence (Larry) Green
1944 - 2020
Lawrence (Larry) Green
February 22, 1944 - November 18, 2020
Miami, Florida - Passed away peacefully Nov 18, 2020. Born Feb 22, 1944 in Miami, Besides his family, he loved the ocean and every activity on the water.
Predeceased by parents, Ada and Henry Green, and brother Melvin Green. His partner Betty Barber was by his side the past 20 years to his last moment. Larry is also survived by his three loving children: Tracey (Larry) Spiegelman, Kim Moed, Andrew Green (Jill Balli), his grandchildren Lindsay, AJ, Sydney, Max, Chase, Alexis and Morgan, his first wife Roberta (Bobbie) Shulman Green, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Donations in Larry Green's name can be made to Miamiwaterkeeper.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo (Kendall)
5900 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
3052740641
