Ficks, Lawrence J. originally from Skokie, IL and Miramar, FL passed after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on Sept 01, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Ronald, sister in law, Carol, two nieces and four grand nieces and nephews. Services are private. He will rest in piece next to his parents, Clarence and Hilda Ficks, in Des Plaines, IL.



