Lawrence Jay Hantman
1945 - 2020
Lawrence Jay Hantman
April 8, 1945 - November 22, 2020
Miami, Florida - Larry passed away on November 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan, daughter Erin (Aaron), son Joshua (Yonnit), and granddaughter Avery. Larry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and he moved to Miami in 1955. Along with being a dedicated husband and father, he lived a life of service, spending six years in the Army Reserves as a medic and thirty-three years with the U.S. Postal Service. While he cherished his family above all else, Larry enjoyed travel, theater and dining out. He also was passionate about motorcycles and classic cars. Many will remember Larry for seemingly countless walks with his two dogs, wearing his blue jeans and floral-patterned shirts. Larry was known for the strength, dignity and grace he demonstrated throughout his life. A private family funeral was held on November 25, 2020, and a celebration of Larry will be held at a later date. In honor of Larry, a donation can be made to the Southeast Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in the Miami Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
