MAJOR, LAWRENCE Born on April 12, 1942, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, passed away at age 77 on April 16, 2019 in Miami, Florida. He is survived by Suzanne (Pallot), his wife of 17 years; his children David (Shelly), Todd (Melanie), Blake (Amanda), Erika (Dimitri) and Jenny (Dustin); his grandchildren, Jordan, Maggie, Noah, Alexander, Ari, Ashton, and Marigold; his sister Bee Frank, and many loved nieces and nephews. Lawrence attended Ohio Northern University for both college and law school. Lawrence practiced as a Florida board certified trial attorney and subsequently as a mediator. Services will be held at Temple Israel on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM followed by a graveside burial at Mt. Nebo / Miami Memorial Gardens at 5505 NW 3rd St., Miami, FL 33126 at 2:00 PM. After the burial, a shiva service will be held at the home of Lawrence Major and Suzanne Pallot.

