Lettie Lea Turner Swords RN MSN 8/28/1932 1/10/2020 Lea Swords passed from this world on to her heavenly reward peacefully of natural causes on January 10th after a brief hospitalization surrounded by her family. Lettie Lea as she was known by her family was born on August 28th 1932 in Woodbine Iowa. After graduating from Woodbine High School, Lea matriculated to the University of Iowa to attend Nursing School. It was there that she met and married the love of her life and husband of 56 years Dr. Collins Swords, Jr. who was a resident there at the time. After completion of Dr. Swords' medical studies, the Swords settled back in Miami. There they had 4 children, Collins, III (Sandy), Arthur, Alys and Susan. In the early 60's, Dr. and Mrs. Swords became heavily involved with the Grove Community Church and Florida Bible College in Coconut Grove near their home. Lea also returned to complete her Nursing Degree at the University of Miami at this time. Over the years, Collins and Lea would be students, teachers, and leaders at Florida Bible College and would run the student health clinics. Lea would go on to provide devoted care and counseling to numerous students and friends through the following years. When Florida Bible College moved to the Hollywood Beach Hotel in 1971, the Swords' family moved with it eventually buying a house in downtown Hollywood in 1973. In the mid-1970's, Dr. and Mrs. Swords and all four kids spent a summer donating medical services in Kenya at the Lighthouse for Christ. They traveled frequently throughout the country and the world. Many of these trips included special trips with each of their grandchildren. As Dr. Swords aged and his Ophthalmology practice began to wane, Lea returned to full-time nursing practice taking employment at Broward General Medical Center in the '80s. During this time she also studied for and completed her Masters' Degree at St. Thomas University. Always the consummate, caring and professional nurse, Lea worked mostly in the psychiatric units where she cared for and comforted her patients tirelessly. She became the head nurse of her unit and eventually retired in the late '80s. She continued to work per diem for the next few years. She also worked on several hospital advisory boards and community workshops in her remaining years. In short, her life was always dedicated to providing loving care to her family, friends, and patients. Lea is survived by her children Collins, III (Sandy), Arthur, and his wife, Monica, Alys, and Susan and her husband, John; and grandchildren Shannon, and her husband, Matt, Carly, and her husband, Shaun, Richard Jr. (RJ) and his wife, Melissa, and Crystal, and great-grandchildren; Tyler, Summer, Taylor, Trace and Riley. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations made in Mom's name to the Lighthouse for Christ, Mombasa, Kenya. http://lighthouseforchrist.org A memorial service is being held this Friday 1/17, 4:00 PM at Calvary Chapel, 2401 W. Cypress Creek Rd, Ft. Lauderdale. As long as she lives on in our hearts, she is never really gone. Psalm 73:26 My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

