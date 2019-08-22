Lee Orval Chapman

Lee Orval Chapman, 71, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN on August 14, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. CDT at the Chapel Hill Historic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sequatchie County Veterans Memorial Park or Harvey-Merriman American Legion Post 190
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
