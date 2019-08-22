Lee Orval Chapman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Orval Chapman.
Service Information
Standefer-Reed Funeral Home - Dunlap
50 May Road
Dunlap, TN
37327
(423)-949-2325
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Historic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lee Orval Chapman, 71, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN on August 14, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. CDT at the Chapel Hill Historic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sequatchie County Veterans Memorial Park or Harvey-Merriman American Legion Post 190
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details