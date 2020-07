Russell Lee Riker Jr On June 14th 2020, Russell Lee Riker Jr passed away after suffering two strokes, he was 65 years old. Russell lived in the Florida Keys and was an avid fisherman, which many of his friends can attest to. Rusell will be greatly missed by his brothers, Thomas and Steven, and his sisters Laura and Nancy, along with all the nieces and nephews that he shared his love of fishing with. Rest in peace.



