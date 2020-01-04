Lehrman Bella

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lehrman Bella.
Service Information
Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL
33180
(305)-932-2700
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lehrman, Bella entered the gates of heaven, following over a century of inspiring and nurturing a vibrant South Florida Jewish Community. The founding Rebbetzin of Temple Emanu-El, and life partner to Rabbi Irving Lehrman Z"L left a legacy of everlasting love that will live on in the countless lives she touched. Her soul now joins her beloved husband Irving, daughter Dr. Rosalind Lehrman Z"L, and great-grandson Matthew Lehrman Z"L. She is survived by her son Dr. David Lehrman, her grandchildren Richard, Michael, Steven, Robert, and great-grandchildren Jonathan, Joshua, Bryan, Daniel, Alexis, Adam, an eternally grateful congregation, and countless admirers. Donations in Bella's memory may be made to: Lehrman Community Day School www.lehrmanschool.org or Temple Emanu-El of Greater Miami www.tesobe.org Join us for a celebration of her life: Sunday, January 5, 2019, 11:00 am at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details