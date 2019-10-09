Lenore Betty Schatzman, 79, Born October 23rd, 1939, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Sunday morning, October 6th, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Jeffrey (Lisa), Darin (Jackie), Linley, and her adoring grandchildren Samantha, Jacquelyn, Ava, and Zachary. Lenore was born in Hartford, Connecticut, moved to Miami as a young girl and remained in South Florida ever since. Lenore was a talented interior decorator that loved the arts, especially painting and music. Above all, Lenore was a sweet, kind, warm-hearted, loving mother that will be missed tremendously by her family and many lifelong friends. Funeral services will take place graveside on Thursday, October 10th, 2:00pm, at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, 5505 NW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33126. Memorial donations: , , and Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 9, 2019