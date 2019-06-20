Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Leroy Wallberg. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Southern 15011 West Dixie Highway North Miami , FL 33181 (305)-940-6304 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Leroy Wallberg Jr. Obituary On June 14, 2019 at 11:54pm, Leo Leroy Wallberg Jr., a loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord. Leo loved to help people. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious grin, his cigars, his whistle, and his kind, generous spirit. He was greatly loved and will be terribly missed. Leo was 86 years old, born on January 14, 1933, in New York, New York to Leo Leroy and Daisy (Ellenburg) Wallberg. He came to Florida at 6 months of age, and was a true Floridian from that moment on - loving the beach trips he and his family took each year. He received his BBA degree in Marketing and Management from the University of Miami in 1955. On October 16, 1957 he married the love of his life, Charlotte Anne Stansberry, and they were happily married for 62 years. Leo was a respected bank president for 33 years in Miami, as well as a community leader who enriched the lives of countless people. After retirement he chose to become a realtor working in the North Miami area for 25 years. He was a Rotarian for 50 years. Leo was a long time member of the Rotary Club of North-Dade serving as President several times as well as a Paul Harris Fellow. He loved North Miami and served on various community boards including the North Miami Senior Citizens Foundation, as well as years participating in the North Miami Winternational Festival with the Rotary Club. In addition, for 57 years he was an active Master Mason and Shriner. Masonic Rites will be performed at the visitation. Leo is survived by his loving wife Charlotte; by his daughter Marceita Wallberg Suszek and her husband Dominic Suszek; by his daughter Wendy Wallberg Rosas-Guyon and her husband Louis Rosas-Guyon III; by his three beloved grandchildren Daisy Rosas-Guyon, Jade Suszek, and Louis Rosas-Guyon IV; as well as his brother Frank D. Wallberg of Vero Beach, Florida, and his sister Marion Bowker of Athens, Alabama. Leo's viewing is on Thursday, June 20th from 4-8pm at Caballero Rivero Southern, 15011 W Dixie Hwy in North Miami. The funeral service is on Friday, June 21st at 10:00am. Published in the Miami Herald on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

