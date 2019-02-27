MOGEL, LEON EDWARD, of Pembroke Pines, FL passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family and loved ones. Ed is survived and will be greatly missed by his adored wife of 70 years, Marcella, daughter Diane Mogel (Joe Wick) of Pembroke Pines, FL, daughter Donna Mogel Demirgian of Miami, son Darryl Mogel (Patricia) of Clermont, FL, cousins Elsa (Ron) Krengel and Lois Klatt; and by many close friends and business associates that remained a part of his life. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens South at 2401 SW 64th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM followed by a committal service with full military honors. A repass will be held right after. Loving remembrances may be expressed at: www.ForestLawnSouth.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2019