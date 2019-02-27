Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Edward Mogel. View Sign

MOGEL, LEON EDWARD, of Pembroke Pines, FL passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family and loved ones. Ed is survived and will be greatly missed by his adored wife of 70 years, Marcella, daughter Diane Mogel (Joe Wick) of Pembroke Pines, FL, daughter Donna Mogel Demirgian of Miami, son Darryl Mogel (Patricia) of Clermont, FL, cousins Elsa (Ron) Krengel and Lois Klatt; and by many close friends and business associates that remained a part of his life. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens South at 2401 SW 64th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM followed by a committal service with full military honors. A repass will be held right after. Loving remembrances may be expressed at:

MOGEL, LEON EDWARD, of Pembroke Pines, FL passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family and loved ones. Ed is survived and will be greatly missed by his adored wife of 70 years, Marcella, daughter Diane Mogel (Joe Wick) of Pembroke Pines, FL, daughter Donna Mogel Demirgian of Miami, son Darryl Mogel (Patricia) of Clermont, FL, cousins Elsa (Ron) Krengel and Lois Klatt; and by many close friends and business associates that remained a part of his life. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens South at 2401 SW 64th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM followed by a committal service with full military honors. A repass will be held right after. Loving remembrances may be expressed at: www.ForestLawnSouth.com Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close