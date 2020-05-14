Leon Brauser Successful business leader and beloved family patriarch died of natural causes Saturday May 2. Mr. Brauser was born in Zambrov, Poland in 1925.. He escaped Europe in March 1939, and arrived in Ameruca orphaned and penniless.. In 1943, he enlisted in the Army and returned to Europe to battle the Nazis. After the war, he married Leona Bayles and had three sons, Robert,Michael and Joel. He built several successful automobile dealerships before coming to Florida in 1973 and building Kertz Security Systems, one of the largest security systems companys in the country. He also wrote an autobiograhy, “The Torn Lapel”



