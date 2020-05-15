Leon H. Brauser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Brauser Successful business leader and beloved family patriarch died of natural causes Saturday May 2. Mr. Brauser was born in Zambrov, Poland in 1925. He escaped Europe in March 1939, and arrived in America orphaned and penniless. In 1943, he enlisted in the Army and returned to Europe to battle the Nazis. After the war, he married Leona Bayles and had three sons, Robert, Michael and Joel. He built several successful automobile dealerships before coming to Florida in 1973 and building Kertz Security Systems, one of the largest security systems companys in the country. He also wrote an autobiograhy, "The Torn Lapel"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved