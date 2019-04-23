Lenny Genet would tell you he lived a life that most only dream of. He was born in Miami to Sylvia and Irving Genet on August 18th, 1954 and left us on April 19th, 2019. Lenny lived most of his life in South Florida, working with his father to build his beloved Dade Paper Company into an industry leader. He was loved and highly respected by his colleagues. In recent years he happily split his time between Miami and his new home in Colorado. Throughout his life he was one of the most generous and gracious men. Generous with both his time and care to those in need and to those he loved. He was a lover of the sea, a master behind the grill, an aspiring semi-professional golfer, and a hero to his family and friends. Lenny was a leader in all he endeavored, the most fantastic husband, most loving father, and the best Pop his grandkids could ever hope for. Lenny is survived by his loving wife Dale Goodman, his daughters Ali Genet and Sam Goodman, his sons Zak Goodman and Geoff Genet, and his grandchildren Otis Ray, Edie Ray, and Mac Genet Neumann and many more family who know who they are.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 23, 2019