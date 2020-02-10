FELDMAN, LEONARD ("LENNY") Passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Lenny was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 26, 1928, and moved to Miami Beach in 1948. He spent the better part of his career as a General Contractor and worked steadily up until a year before his death. Lenny loved people and made friends with his clients as well as everyone who worked for him. Lenny's passion was music and he loved to "tickle" the keys whenever the opportunity presented itself. Lenny was predeceased by his wife Emily, who passed away in 1998. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Bennett and Katherine Feldman, his niece, Mary Beth Wilonsky and his nephew, Allen Feldman. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Shalom Memorial Garden within Southern Memorial Park, 15000 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, Florida 33181. Donations in memory of Lenny may be sent to the Miami Learning Experience School, 5651 SW 82nd Avenue Road, Miami FL 33143.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 10, 2020