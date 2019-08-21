Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Francis Ilia Ferretti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FERRETTI, LEONARD FRANCIS ILIA Leonard F. Ilia Ferretti was the eldest of seven siblings. He grew up in Jamaica Plain, MA. Leonard aka Ilia joined the US Navy at age 19 and after his discharge, moved to Miami to begin his life as a rescuer. He first became an ocean rescue lifeguard at Haulover Beach where the waters can be treacherous. Then he became a firefighter for the City of Miami Beach. Graduating from the University of Miami with a degree in Special Education, he later obtained a master's degree at Nova University in Learning Disabilities. For the next 35 years Leonard taught special needs children at Riverside Elementary. During this time, he married Diane Berman and had two wonderful sons, Max and Leo Berman Ferretti. Ilia was smart, an avid reader and a daily consumer of the Miami Herald. Possessing a great sense of humor, he wrote countless captions for the American Postcard Company which were sold nationally. A musical man, he played the harmonica, recorder and piano. He enjoyed animals especially his pet cats and loved to play chess, fence, surf and boogie board. Ilia had a reverence for the natural world and was most at home in the ocean. Adventurous to the core, if something piqued his interest, he jumped in feet first and then looked around and sized up the situation. Ilia was not one to sit back. He wrote stories about his adventures; some were published, and all were shared with family and friends. Most of all he was kind, a good and gentle man who protected people. He could be counted on to be there for family and friends no matter what was happening. Leonard/ Ilia was a delightful, cheerful companion who thoroughly enjoyed his time on earth. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Peg Evans, sons, Max and Leo and sisters, Kathy, Dotti, Mary Ellen and brother Jimmy. Services were held at the Gregg Mason Funeral Home.

