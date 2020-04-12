Dr.Goldberg, Leonard passed away on March 25, 2020. Len was the loving husband of 63 years to Sandra, father to Debra (Robert), Mark (Sandy), and Robin (Kevin), and Pop Pop to grandkids, Chase, Jordan, and Lizzie. Len was born in Forty Fort, PA, graduated from Yale University and Tufts Medical School and served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Len practiced medicine in Miami Springs for many years treating his patients with unparalleled kindness. He retired in 2000 and spent his time traveling with his wife, playing tennis at Coral Oaks with the "Dumb Heads," volunteering as a physician at the Good News Clinic, teaching at Barry University, and spending time with his family. Len had an infectious smile and brought joy to all who knew him.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020