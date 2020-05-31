Leonard (Lenny) Hollander, passed away May 22, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY March 6, 1935 and family moved to Miami Beach in 1946. He Graduated Class of 1953 from Miami Beach High School and was a graduate of The University of Florida. He was well respected in the Insurance Business for 50 years. His Family meant everything to him. He leaves behind his wife, Harriet of 58 years, sons, Gregg (Laura) and Bryan (Ricki) and 4 Grandchildren, Kyle, Kenna, Riley and Dylan He has left an enduring legacy and will live in our memory Forever. If desired, please make donations to fund for Muscular Dystrophy at FSHDSOCIETY.ORG or a charity of your choice in his name.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 31, 2020.