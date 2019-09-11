ROSEMAN, LEONARD (Len) LEE, 72 died September 7th, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. Mr. Len Roseman son of Steven Roseman and Flora Roseman from Hobe Sound and brother Donald R. Roseman who all have preceded him in death. Len is survived by his loving wife Irene Gucor and his son Steven Ray Armand Roseman; cousins Roselyn Reno from California, Jeffrey Roseman of Savannah. Len was a life long resident of Florida. He resided in many areas throughout his life some include, and not limited to, South Florida, Homestead, Miami, Branford, Suwannee and most recently Fanning Springs Florida. He was well known for his charitable generosity. Len was a Teacher, Contractor and Land Developer throughout Florida. He leaves behind many loyal friends and business associates. A private graveside Service and burial will September. 12, 2019 at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City, Florida.In lieu of Flowers, donations to any charitable organization of your choosing is appreciated. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN 352-376-7556
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 11, 2019