Leonard "Lindy" Lowinger, 86, beloved husband of Hilda, father of Rosa and Steven, and grandfather to Ben Brandfon and Elaine and Adam Lowinger, passed away on May 17 at Aventura Hospital. Born in Santiago de Cuba to Hungarian Jewish immigrants, Lindy was raised in Camagüey and Havana and immigrated to Miami in 1961. He was a licensed optician, businessman, a governor-appointed member of the Florida State Board of Opticians, and a pioneer in the field of fabricating plastic lenses for eyeglasses. Funeral services will be Monday May 20 at Lakeside Memorial Service at 10 AM.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 21, 2019